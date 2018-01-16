A Bridge has Collapsed in Colombia and Took at Least 10 Lives

A Bridge has Collapsed in Colombia and Took at Least 10 Lives

The collapse of a bridge in a repair in central Colombia took at least 10 lives. This was announced by the daily El Esdecador on Monday.

According to information from the rescue services, all the victims were actually part of the building workers on the site. They have fallen from 280 meters, on a gully in the Chirahara mountain range.

12 other men who worked on the bridge construction during the incident are still being searched.

The 446-meter bridge linking Bogota with the Lanzo Orientalis region southeast of the capital was due to be opened in March.
The National Agency for Infrastructure (ANI) said it has activated an emergency rescue plan.

