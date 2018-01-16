About 300-400,000 Bulgarians Probably will be Ill in the Next Month, Chief State Health Inspector

Society » HEALTH | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: About 300-400,000 Bulgarians Probably will be Ill in the Next Month, Chief State Health Inspector pixabay.com

''Patients with flu continue to grow.  This means that for these 3-4 weeks of influenza epidemic maybe about 300-400,000 Bulgarians will be ill.'' This is what the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev told BNT.

Kunchev specified that influenza epidemics are quite different in intensity. In the case of weaker intensive one season, between 150 and 200 thousand people are ill. In the very intensive they reach almost a million. Probably now we are somewhere in the middle.

Besides Pernik epidemic levels by the end of this week are likely to reach several more areas - Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Blagoevgrad, Sofia-region, Yambol.

The surprise this year is that the strain is from the "B" group. That had not happened so far. The fact is that more than 80% of the samples give a positive result for "B" - "Yamagata" - a less common strain of the virus, said Dr. Kunchev

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: influenza, flu, ill, strain B
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria