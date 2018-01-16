About 300-400,000 Bulgarians Probably will be Ill in the Next Month, Chief State Health Inspector

''Patients with flu continue to grow. This means that for these 3-4 weeks of influenza epidemic maybe about 300-400,000 Bulgarians will be ill.'' This is what the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev told BNT.

Kunchev specified that influenza epidemics are quite different in intensity. In the case of weaker intensive one season, between 150 and 200 thousand people are ill. In the very intensive they reach almost a million. Probably now we are somewhere in the middle.

Besides Pernik epidemic levels by the end of this week are likely to reach several more areas - Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Blagoevgrad, Sofia-region, Yambol.

The surprise this year is that the strain is from the "B" group. That had not happened so far. The fact is that more than 80% of the samples give a positive result for "B" - "Yamagata" - a less common strain of the virus, said Dr. Kunchev