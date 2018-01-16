First Flight of the Baku-Sofia Airplane is Already a Fact

The plane from the first flight of the Baku-Sofia airplane landed in the capital, BGNES reported.

Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski landed with the first flight from Baku, Azerbaijan. "Many efforts have been made over the years and this is an example of how institutions can build on their goals and efforts and achieve good results," Moskovski said. He explained that the idea started in 2015.

Moskovsky pointed out that Baku is a wonderful place, an extremely modern city. "I sincerely hope this line will create even closer contacts between business and tourists. Let this line be the symbol between the deepening friendship between the two nations and the two countries, and the realization of many successful projects among us, "Ivaylo Moskovski also wished.

Azerbaijan Ambassador Nargiz Gurbanova noted that this is the first low-cost non-EU company to fly to Bulgaria. Last year, we marked 25 years of establishing our diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan. "I am convinced that this line will make Azerbaijan and Bulgaria even closer and will strengthen the position of our countries as effective connecting centers for travel," Nargiz Gurbanova said.

The opening of the new Baku-Sofia line will further contribute to the development of tourism, convinced also the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova. She explained that more than 3000 Azerbaijani tourists visit our country annually and expressed their hope that they will increase thanks to the first direct airline.