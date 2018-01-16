21 Children Injured After School Bus Crashes into House in Germany

Mannheim police spokesman Christoph Kunkel said on Tuesday that three helicopters helped take the pupils, including six with serious injuries, to hospital for treatment./independent.ie

He said the accident happened in the town of Eberbach, about 30 miles (50km) east of Mannheim, just after 7am.

He said the cause of the crash was not immediately clear but that officers are interviewing the driver of the bus.

The bus was full at the time of the accident but police did not have information on how many children were on board.

Mr Kunkel said a wide area around the accident scene has been cordoned off while the incident is investigated.