Grigor Dimitrov on the Court Again on Wednesday at 10:00 Bulgarian Time

Grigor Dimitrov will come out of the second round of the Australian Open Cup against American Mackenzie McDonald again on the Main Court. The meeting will be on Wednesday (January 17th) and is expected to begin at 10:00 am Bulgarian time.

The match is the first in the evening session and will begin after two women's matches and the second match in the Rafael Nadal tournament.



Dimitrov have won against the Austrian Dennis Novak in the first round and will now compete with number 186 in the world rankings. The Bulgarian and 22-year-old MacDonald have not faced each other in an official match so far.

The winner of the meeting will face Marcos Baghdatis or Andrei Rublev.