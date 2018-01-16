Philippines Raises Mayon Volcano Alert Level After Lava Flow

The Philippines has raised the alert level at its rumbling Mayon volcano to "level 3" after detecting lava flow and indications of activity that could lead to eruptions of magma.

More than 9000 people have been evacuated from villages near Mayon, a tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone shape, following a "steam-driven eruption" on Saturday, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

People within the slope of the volcano, but outside the established "danger zones", were told to take precautionary measures against possible roof collapses due to accumulated ash and rainwater, and "lahar", an Indonesian term for a volcanic mudflow.

The provincial government suspended Monday's classes from kindergarten to senior high school in some areas.

Authorities advised people to cover their noses and mouths with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask if they were exposed to ash from the eruptions, and said aircraft must avoid flying close to the volcano's summit.

Two similar "phreatic" eruptions occurred at the volcano in central Albay province on Sunday, unleashing more ash.

"Mayon's summit crater is now exhibiting bright crater glow that signifies the growth of a new lava dome and beginnings of lava flow towards the southern slopes," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.