Novak Djokovic HITS BACK Over ‘Exaggerated’ Australian Open

Sports | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Novak Djokovic HITS BACK Over ‘Exaggerated’ Australian Open Novak Djokovic. Photo: EPA/BGNES

Djokovic cruised through his Australian Open first-round match earlier today, beating American Donald Young 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

In his first competitive match since elbow surgery last year, the Serb showed flashes of brilliance and will face Gael Monfils in the second round on Thursday.

But his return to action was overshadowed by reports in the Daily Mail earlier this week which claimed he had made a firebrand speech to the gathered players during an ATP meeting on Friday.

Djokovic is supposed to have asked his fellow players to form a union to represent themselves on issues such as prize money, bringing with him a lawyer to explain the intricacies of unionising./ express.co.uk

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, novak djokovic, Australian Open
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria