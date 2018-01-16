The Streets in Sofia are Treated Against Ice

After the heavy snowfall and the sharp fall of temperatures, the snow is now expected to gradually fall into the rain and in some places there is danger of icing streets.

Be especially careful when you drive.

Yesterday, bad weather caused a series of road accidents. 900 machines worked on snow cleaning.  Anti-icing treatments work to melt snow/ice in an effort to reduce the risk of flash freezing.

No closed-road information is available at the start of the business day. The movement takes place in winter conditions.

