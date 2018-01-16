Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Poland is an Important Country For the EU and a Longtime Ally and Friend of Bulgaria

''This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Poland, and I am glad that it was at the beginning of 2018 that my guest was Polish counterpart Jacek Chaptutovic.'' This was stated by the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on her Facebook page.



''I hope that we will encourage our citizens to gather more often, and they do so, and this is proven from the data on the tourist flow between the two countries, which is constantly increasing'', she pointed out.



Jacek underlined Poland's support for Bulgaria's priorities as EU President, especially its commitment to the development of the EU's relations with the Western Balkan countries.



''Bulgaria and Poland share a common view both on the Common Foreign and Security Policy and on the Common Agricultural Policy and Cohesion Policy. Our common opinion is that this is one of the EU's most important and best policies, which must continue in the future for the next financial framework. This is a policy of solidarity, economic growth and cohesion among member states'', Zaharieva also wrote.

According to her words, Poland is an important country for the EU and a longtime ally and friend of Bulgaria.