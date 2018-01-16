Drunk Driver Destroyes a Bus Stop in Sofia
nova
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Drunk driver has destroyed a bus stop in Sofia, Nova TV reported.
Fortunately, there are no injured citizens. The incident happened at 9.00 am this morning on Alexander Malinov Boulevard in the Mladost district. The alcoholic sample of the driver showed 1.6 milligrams of alcohol in the blood, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.
- » A Man Fell from the 15th Floor of an Apartment Building and Passed Away
- » A Bridge has Collapsed in Colombia and Took at Least 10 Lives
- » 2 Killed When Explosion Destroys Buildings in Belgium
- » Evacuation due to Bomb Threat at Bulgaria's EU Representation Building
- » Passenger plane almost fell in the Black Sea (Videos)
- » At Least Eight People were Killed and Dozens were Injured in a Fire in a Building in Portugal
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)