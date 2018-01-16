Drunk Driver Destroyes a Bus Stop in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Drunk Driver Destroyes a Bus Stop in Sofia nova

Drunk driver has destroyed a bus stop in Sofia, Nova TV reported.

Fortunately, there are no injured citizens. The incident happened at 9.00 am this morning on Alexander Malinov Boulevard in the Mladost district. The alcoholic sample of the driver showed 1.6 milligrams of alcohol in the blood, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drive, drunk, bus stop
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria