Evacuation due to Bomb Threat at Bulgaria's EU Representation Building

An anonymous bomb alert was received at the Bulgarian representation office in Brussels, the Bulgarian National Radio reported. The building was evacuated and closed this afternoon. The law enforcement officers have not found an explosive device. The diplomatic mission will continue its work tomorrow in a normal schedule.

Tags: bomb, threat, Brussels
