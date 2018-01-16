Sofia Municipality is Working to Introduce a "Green Ticket"

Sofia Municipality is working to introduce a "Green Ticket", which is valid in the days of serious pollution of air cleanliness. This is what Yordanka Fandakova, mayor of Sofia, told BNT.

According to her, the biggest problem with air pollution is the heating of solid fuel. The development of the gas transmission and district heating network is the long-term solution.

The metropolitan municipality is working intensively, investing in projects that will permanently solve:  improving urban transport, replacing heating installations in municipal buildings, developing the green system, and in the draft budget we have pledged more washing and cleaning of the streets, added Fandakova.

20 electric buses will be purchased, the first to run on Sofia streets. Over 50% of old buses have been replaced over the last 3 years.

