Bulgaria: Romanian PM Resigns

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose has announced, on Friday evening, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), that he has lost the support of the party and will resign as Prime MinisterAgerpres reported.

"I am leaving with my head held high", Tudose said.

He mentioned that he will not be assuming the role of caretaker Prime Minister.

When asked if he will resign following the loss of support from the party, the Prime Minister replied that he will do so "tonight, maybe tomorrow". 

 

