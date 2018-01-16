Blast Injures Several in Belgium, Terrorism Ruled Out

January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Blast Injures Several in Belgium, Terrorism Ruled Out pixabay.com

An explosion injured several people and brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening, police said, stressing the incident was not related to terrorism, Reuters reported.

Belgian news agency Belga reported five people had been injured. Antwerp police said two adjacent buildings might have also been damaged in what state broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion. 

Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of Islamist attacks across Europe. 

Tags: Antwerp, Belgium, terrorist attack, blast
