Blast Injures Several in Belgium, Terrorism Ruled Out
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An explosion injured several people and brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening, police said, stressing the incident was not related to terrorism, Reuters reported.
An explosion injured several people and brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening, police said, stressing the incident was not related to terrorism, Reuters reported.
Belgian news agency Belga reported five people had been injured. Antwerp police said two adjacent buildings might have also been damaged in what state broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion.
Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of Islamist attacks across Europe.
- » France Will Not Allow Another Refugee Camp in Calais, Says Macron
- » PM May's Spokesman: Britain Will be Leaving the EU
- » Romanian PM Resigns
- » Orban: EU Policy Towards Russia is Bad
- » The Next European Elections will be 23-26 May 2019
- » EU’s Plan Means UK Would Essentially be Leaving Common Fisheries Policy
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)