NIMH: Rains to Stop Before Noon, Maximum Temperatures of Up to 4°C

January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: NIMH: Rains to Stop Before Noon, Maximum Temperatures of Up to 4°C

 Already before noon today, the rains will stop and the clouds will scatter for some time. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Weaker wind will blow from southwest. The maximum temperatures will range from minus 1°C to 4°C, in the remote southwestern regions and the southern part of the Black Sea coast to up to 7-8°C, in Sofia around 2°C.

