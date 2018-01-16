NIMH: Rains to Stop Before Noon, Maximum Temperatures of Up to 4°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 09:58| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Already before noon today, the rains will stop and the clouds will scatter for some time. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Weaker wind will blow from southwest. The maximum temperatures will range from minus 1°C to 4°C, in the remote southwestern regions and the southern part of the Black Sea coast to up to 7-8°C, in Sofia around 2°C.
- » NIMH: Cloudy Weather Today with Snowfall in Many Areas
- » Yellow Code for Snowfall was Declared in 15 Districts in Bulgaria
- » The Coldest City in Bulgaria Today is Razgrad
- » Yellow Code For Heavy Snowfall Has Been Announced in 8 Regions Across the Country
- » Tonight is Expected the First Snowfall for 2018
- » More than 40 People Remain Missing after the Mudslides in California
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)