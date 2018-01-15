Belgian Fighters Escort Russian Bombers Across the North Sea
Source: Twitter
Two Belgian fighters F-16 were lifted in the air to escort two Russian strategic bombers Tu-160 over the North Sea. A Belgian newspaper citing a source from the army said.
There is no formal confirmation of the information so far, according to TASS.
According to the Belgian press, from mid-last week, Belgium is responsible for the security of the airspace of the Benelux countries. Earlier in the morning, the British Defense Ministry reported to TASS that Typhoon fighters were picked up to escort Russian aircraft.
