Belgian Fighters Escort Russian Bombers Across the North Sea

Politics » DEFENSE | January 15, 2018, Monday // 16:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Belgian Fighters Escort Russian Bombers Across the North Sea Source: Twitter

Two Belgian fighters F-16 were lifted in the air to escort two Russian strategic bombers Tu-160 over the North Sea. A Belgian newspaper citing a source from the army said.

There is no formal confirmation of the information so far, according to TASS.

According to the Belgian press, from mid-last week, Belgium is responsible for the security of the airspace of the Benelux countries. Earlier in the morning, the British Defense Ministry reported to TASS that Typhoon fighters were picked up to escort Russian aircraft.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belgium, Russia, fighters, air defense
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria