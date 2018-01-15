Hoyt Yee: Stability and Development of the Balkans Are Extremely Important

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Yee, who is on a working visit to Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister presented the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. They also discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Hoyt Yee welcomed that the theme for the Western Balkans was on the agenda of the Presidency. He congratulated Boyko Borisov for signing the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, stressing that the stability and development of the Balkans are extremely important not only for the region but also for the whole of Europe.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States wished success to the first Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.