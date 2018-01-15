Employers and Тrade Unions are Preparing a National Protest Against Electricity Prices

The social partners are launching joint actions on electricity prices. Today, 15 January 2018, a workshop was held between the heads of nationally representative organizations and employees and employers united in the "4 + 2" format.

The social partners reaffirm their position on 16 December 2017 and unite around the need for joint action on the deepening of the problems in the energy sector and the speculative increase in the cost of electricity. The six organizations - the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Industrial Association, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry , the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria Bulgaria (CITUB), ''Podkrepa'' Confederation of Labor - agreed: To prepare a joint package of measures that the competent institutions should undertake in the field of energy, especially on issues of major importance to the whole of society.

Start preparations for a national protest, following a decision by the governing bodies of the six organizations. The date of the protest will be further defined, and it will be after the announced no-confidence vote, so as not to speculate on the organizers' objective requests.