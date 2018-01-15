Macedonia Вill be a NATO Мember, Sergei Lavrov

''Accelerating the Macedonian name talks between the authorities in Skopje and Athens is related to the US desire to bring Macedonia into NATO.'' This was said by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the annual press conference.

"It is clear to all that there is an acceleration of the negotiations after the long half-day - it is not about the rapprochement of the two Balkan peoples, but about the desire of one of them to become a member of NATO," said Moscow's No. 1 diplomat.

"Russia will accept the name that Skopje and Athens will agree on and which will be included in the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia," said Sergey Lavrov.

