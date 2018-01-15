There are Fights at the Airport of Libyan Capital Tripoli

At least nine people were killed and nearly 30 were injured in armed clashes at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Reuters reported, citing the Libyan health ministry.

Attack of an armed group followed by fierce fighting broke off the work of Mitiga Airport this morning, the only operating in the capital, the France press reported, citing sources from the airport and security forces. An armed group launched an attack in the airport area, where there are more than 2,500 prisoners serving sentences for various crimes, said the special anti-terrorist forces "Rada", which are responsible for airport security, on their facebook page.

In their view, the group that launched the attack is trying to free its members from the prison. Passengers and all staff at the airport were evacuated as soon as the fighting broke out, a Libyan pilot told AFP. We saw tanks in the perimeter of the airport, he added. According to AFP journalists, gunfire shooting has been heard this morning to Tajura, 30km east of Tripoli. All roads to Miletus Airport and the area are interrupted.