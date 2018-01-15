There are Fights at the Airport of Libyan Capital Tripoli

World | January 15, 2018, Monday // 16:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: There are Fights at the Airport of Libyan Capital Tripoli Source: Twitter

At least nine people were killed and nearly 30 were injured in armed clashes at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Reuters reported, citing the Libyan health ministry.

Attack of an armed group followed by fierce fighting broke off the work of Mitiga Airport this morning, the only operating in the capital, the France press reported, citing sources from the airport and security forces. An armed group launched an attack in the airport area, where there are more than 2,500 prisoners serving sentences for various crimes, said the special anti-terrorist forces "Rada", which are responsible for airport security, on their facebook page.

In their view, the group that launched the attack is trying to free its members from the prison. Passengers and all staff at the airport were evacuated as soon as the fighting broke out, a Libyan pilot told AFP. We saw tanks in the perimeter of the airport, he added. According to AFP journalists, gunfire shooting has been heard this morning to Tajura, 30km east of Tripoli. All roads to Miletus Airport and the area are interrupted.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tripoli, airport, fights
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria