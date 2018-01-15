Erdogan's Operation Against the Kurds in Syria can Begin at any Moment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said preparations for the armed forces for a new anti-terrorist operation in Syria were completed and it could start at any moment in the border region of Afrin.

The head of state has stressed that Turkey's armed forces will very quickly close the topic of Afrino and Munbich, and then it will come the time for other areas. He pointed out that the Turkish forces continue to strike terrorists in northern Syria.

"We have no intention of sitting with folded hands waiting for others to destroy the terrorists. Ankara has recommended Washington to cut off the activities of terrorist organizations and is firmly opposed to any attempt to eradicate DASH with the hands of other terrorists. If Washington considers Ankara as a strategic partner, then it is obliged to fight the terrorists with Turkey, "Erdogan said.

He recalled the US's recognition that they had created an army of terrorists along the Turkish border and stressed that Ankara's goal was to liquidate this in its infancy. According to him, Turkey is aware of the bitterness and inferiority of the terrorists that the United States is planning to include in the Syrian army. "This 30,000 people formation that Washington plans to create must be called an army of loyal traitors. There is no doubt that in the first threat they will target their weapons against the US military, "the Turkish leader warned.

Erdogan urged all friendly countries and allies of Turkey not to stand in the way of Ankara in its fight with terrorists and assassins. "Otherwise, Turkey will not be responsible for the possible consequences. Take your national flags from the areas where the terrorists are deployed until we have to personally hand them over to you. Remove the trousers of their armies from the terrorists' uniforms until we have to bury those who are in line with the warriors in the land, "President Erdogan warned.

"In connection with the forthcoming operation of utmost importance for Turkey's safety, there is a tacit agreement with Russia. It should be remembered that every operation conducted in Syria is associated with certain risks, "said Professor Zhengiz Tomar, dean of the Faculty of Political Science at Marmaray University. According to him, it could be assumed that, against the backdrop of the near-complete liquidation of DASH in Syria, the United States would prefer not to intervene in the events as they did during the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum. Moreover, the operation in Afrin would be targeted not against the terrorists from Daesh, but against the PYD / YPG / Party of Democratic Unity, a PKK branch in Syria and its armed wing, which Turkey regards as terrorists. Therefore, it is not excluded that attempts in Afrin to be presented as an operation against the Kurds and that Ankara should be under international pressure, Prof. Thomas said.

In his view, the answer to the question of the reasons for Ankara's involvement in the operation in Afghanistan is the PYD / YPG terrorists' attempt to support the United States to form the 30,000 people strong Security Force on the border of Syria in the Bashar Assad- Abu Zhuhur in Idlib province and the likelihood that Russia will invite Syrian democratic forces to participate in the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi.