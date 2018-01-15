Over 900 Machines Аrе Working on the roads Across the Country

Over 900 machines are in operation, working on the roads across the country. The motorways have been cleared down to asphalt, the manager of Road Infrastructure Agency, Doncho Atanasov, said in connection with the latest snow, quoted by the press office of the agency. He warned drivers to be careful and drive at a slower pace because of the winter conditions, adding that it is snowing in almost the entire country.



There are restrictions for trucks over 12 tonnes in the passes of Troyan, Kotlen, Petrohan and Shipka, and for over 10 tonnes in Vratnik and Tvarditsa. Vehicles of over 3.5 tonnes are not allowed through the Dyulino and Pamporovo Passes.

Atanasov does not expect serious problems with the traffic, he told reporters earlier.