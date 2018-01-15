Over 900 Machines Аrе Working on the roads Across the Country

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 15, 2018, Monday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 900 Machines Аrе Working on the roads Across the Country archive

Over 900 machines are in operation, working on the roads across the country. The motorways have been cleared down to asphalt, the manager of Road Infrastructure Agency, Doncho Atanasov, said in connection with the latest snow, quoted by the press office of the agency. He warned drivers to be careful and drive at a slower pace because of the winter conditions, adding that it is snowing in almost the entire country.

There are restrictions for trucks over 12 tonnes in the passes of Troyan, Kotlen, Petrohan and Shipka, and for over 10 tonnes in Vratnik and Tvarditsa. Vehicles of over 3.5 tonnes are not allowed through the Dyulino and Pamporovo Passes.
Atanasov does not expect serious problems with the traffic, he told reporters earlier.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowmachines, cleaning, Road Agency, roads, restrictions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria