Nearly 30 Victims of a Suicide Bombing in Baghdad

Nearly 30 Victims of a Suicide Bombing in Baghdad

27 people were killed and more than 80 were injured in a double suicide bombing in downtown Baghdad, world agencies reported.

Terrorists have activated explosive devices on Al-Tayaran Square in the city center, a press spokesman told authorities.

Local media report even higher numbers of injured people.

A month ago Iraq announced that an "Islamic state" had been defeated on the territory of the country. However, jihadists continue with attacks even in heavily guarded areas.

