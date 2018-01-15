Municipalities Should Provide Tighter Control on the Rehabilitation of Apartment Buildings

Bulgaria: Municipalities Should Provide Tighter Control on the Rehabilitation of Apartment Buildings

The Ministry of Regional Development requires municipalities to tighten up rehabilitation of apartment buildings control.

Minister Nikolay Nankov insists that on-site inspections be carried out by representatives of the municipality and the construction supervision at least once a month during the implementation of the renovation works of the building.

In addition, contact information for municipal officials, construction supervisors and investor control should be provided at each entrance. Municipalities should also monitor the unauthorized use of subcontractors.

The poor performance of the renovation could lead to the termination of the contract for the specific building with the Bulgarian Development Bank, reminded the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

