A Man's Body was Found in Front of a Restaurant in Plovdiv

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 15, 2018, Monday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Man's Body was Found in Front of a Restaurant in Plovdiv Archive

A man about 60 years old was found dead in a parking lot at a restaurant on Tsar Boris III Obedinitel Blvd in Plovdiv.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The signal for a helpless man is filed after 09.15. The on-arrival medical team found he was already dead.

The causes of death, as well as the identity of the man, are in the process of being clarified.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dead man, Plovdiv, restaurant
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria