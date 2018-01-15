A Man's Body was Found in Front of a Restaurant in Plovdiv

A man about 60 years old was found dead in a parking lot at a restaurant on Tsar Boris III Obedinitel Blvd in Plovdiv.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The signal for a helpless man is filed after 09.15. The on-arrival medical team found he was already dead.

The causes of death, as well as the identity of the man, are in the process of being clarified.