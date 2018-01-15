A Man's Body was Found in Front of a Restaurant in Plovdiv
Archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man about 60 years old was found dead in a parking lot at a restaurant on Tsar Boris III Obedinitel Blvd in Plovdiv.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, FOCUS News Agency reported.
The signal for a helpless man is filed after 09.15. The on-arrival medical team found he was already dead.
The causes of death, as well as the identity of the man, are in the process of being clarified.
- » Employers and Тrade Unions are Preparing a National Protest Against Electricity Prices
- » Over 900 Machines Аrе Working on the roads Across the Country
- » Municipalities Should Provide Tighter Control on the Rehabilitation of Apartment Buildings
- » The Contract For Building the Toll System in Our Country is Signed
- » The Ministry of Health Grants 29,000 For Municipal Hospitals Across the Country
- » Municipal Hospitals Throughout the Country are Preparing a Protest
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)