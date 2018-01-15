Passenger plane almost fell in the Black Sea (Videos)

A passenger plane almost fell in the Black Sea after leaving the runway at a landing at the airport in Trabzon, northeastern Turkey.

The Turkish airline Pegasus Airlines was flying an Ankara-Trabzon course, said Trabzon Governor Yuguz Yavuz said.

All 162 passengers and crew were evacuated and safe.

According to him, the cause of the accident is still unknown.

The airport will remain closed until 8am local time.

The footage of the accident can see how the plane is stuck in mud. There was panic among the passengers on board. The machine is Boeing -737-800.