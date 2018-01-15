At Least Eight People were Killed and Dozens were Injured in a Fire in a Building in Portugal

At least eight people have died, and dozens have suffered, some severely, after a blast and fire the previous night in a building in northern Portugal, the Associated Press reported.

It is a fire blast in a two-storey building in the city of Tondella, about 250 km from Lisbon, the mayor of the settlement José Gomez Jesús told reporters. Portuguese Civil Protection told local radio that at least 50 people have been injured. Eyewitnesses told local television that the fire caused panic among about 60 people in the building gathered for an evening amateur card tournament. In their words, people started crowding at the building's exits until it filled with thick smoke. Dozens of firefighters and two rescue helicopters arrived at the scene to transport injured people to hospitals. The authorities are not open to comment yet.