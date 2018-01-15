Lavrov: Ukraine is Trying to Provoke a Collision in the Donbass

The United States and Europe clearly see that the current Ukrainian authorities are trying to provoke a collision in the Donbass. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference on the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2017.

"Our Western colleagues from Europe and the US, we know this from conversations, grasp the tactics that the current Ukrainian leaders do with regard to Ministerial Agreements. They [the Western colleagues] are delighted to see that our Ukrainian neighbors, as before, are trying to provoke a forceful phase of this opposition and thus distract from the one who sabotages the Minsk range of measures. "

Lavrov added that he respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the borders established after the Crimean referendum. "We have to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine within these limits, which established itself after the Crimean referendum and after the reunification of the Crimea with the Russian Federation."