Bulgaria: 15 were Injured in a Russian School after an Assault by Masked Men Source: Twitter

Two masked students have invaded school in the Russian city of Perm, where 15 people have been injured, at least 10 of them children, TASS reported, quoted by BNT. From the original information of the Russian media, the motive for the attack is not clear, and the weapon is supposed to be a knife.

Two of the victims of the attack are in critical condition, the rest have lighter injuries. Due to the incident an operational headquarters was set up, led by the governor Maxim Reshetnikov.

According to latest information, the attackers were detained, police said.

Local media reported that when a fire signal was issued, the teachers started taking the children out of the school building. Smoke was coming out the windows on the third floor. Besides, a parent of one of the children said that his wife told the school that " the two of attackers with the knives attacked the chemist and the schoolchildren, and they hit the mainly in the neck."

According to local media, the two attackers were 16, added National Television.

