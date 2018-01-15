Once Again a Blasted ATM in Sofia
Source: Pixabay
An ATM in Sofia was blast again, Nova TV reported. The device was located in a grocery store in the "Druzhba" district of Sofia. The explosion caused damage to the glass showcases of the store as well as to the ATM itself. It is still unclear whether and how much money is stolen from the device. On the site are working teams of the Ministry of the Interior.
