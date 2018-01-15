The United States is Expecting Attacks in Kosovo

World | January 15, 2018, Monday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The United States is Expecting Attacks in Kosovo Source: Pixabay

The US urged its citizens to be cautious when they visit Kosovo. The State Department's warning is about possible terrorist attacks, BNR reported.

The text states that politically motivated violence exists throughout Kosovo and lists four regions where a Serb minority lives.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, warning, kosovo
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria