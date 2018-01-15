The United States is Expecting Attacks in Kosovo
The US urged its citizens to be cautious when they visit Kosovo. The State Department's warning is about possible terrorist attacks, BNR reported.
The text states that politically motivated violence exists throughout Kosovo and lists four regions where a Serb minority lives.
