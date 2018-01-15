NIMH: Cloudy Weather Today with Snowfall in Many Areas

 Today it will be cloudy with snowfall in many areas, more substantial in Western Bulgaria. It will rain and snow in the remote southwestern regions, while in the southeastern regions there will be almost no rain or snowing,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

There will be light east-northeastern wind. The maximum temperatures will range from minus 4°С to minus 2°С in Northern Bulgaria and between minus 1°С and 4°С in Southern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast, in Sofia around minus 1°C.

