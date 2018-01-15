The contract for building the toll system in our country is signed. Expected revenues for the first year amount to BGN 1 billion.

The system will be based on distance traveled and will only apply to vehicles over 3.5 tonnes. The whole project is worth BGN 150 million and the implementation deadline - by mid-2019.

It is agreed the system to be at the expense of the contractor.

After its implementation, the investment will recover with earnings.

At the same time, the electronic vignette will work, and no higher prices are expected.