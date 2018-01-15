The Average Value of Heat Invoices For Household Customers of EVN Heating Company in December 2017 is BGN 80.32

The average value of heat invoices for household customers of EVN Heating Company in Plovdiv in December 2017 is BGN 80.32 with VAT, the company said.

The invoice rates for individual customer groups for December 2017 are as follows:

- 70.46% of customers have invoices up to 100 BGN (VAT included)

- 24.24% of customers have invoices ranging from BGN 100 to BGN 200 (VAT included)

- 5.3% of customers have invoices worth more than BGN 200 (VAT included).

EVN Toplofikacia reminds its clients of some easy steps for the normal functioning of the internal installations of the buildings. Councils are useful because maintenance of domestic heating installations in residential buildings and apartments is the responsibility of the clients.

- customers to ensure that there are no open windows left on the stairwells and common parts of the residential building (entrances, basements, garages). Each long open window contributes to a faster cooling of the building and greater total heat consumption.

it is good for customers not to cover the heaters with long and heavy curtains and not to put furniture and decorative barriers in front of them, thus stopping the heat.

- it is important that the radiators are not shut off completely in the absence during the day, because they will consume more energy to reach the desired high temperature again.