Most People with Flu are in Pernik, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Blagoevgrad and Stara Zagora

Most people with flu are in the regions of Pernik, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Blagoevgrad and Stara Zagora. This was announced by Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

"On average, the number of the sick is 168,000 per 10,000 population. It is easy to realize that the second week of 2018 affected about 190,000 people. What we have guessed - it was strongly exaggerated that there was a flu epidemic in the Plovdiv district. Currently, the situation in Plovdiv is not epidemic. 137,000 people per 10,000 population have symptoms of flu-like illness, "explained Professor Kantardzhiev. He specified that the most cases of diseases in the districts of the country are in Pernik. "280 patients at 209 in the first week of 2018 when the epidemic was announced. This proves that the anti-epidemic measures taken at the moment did not give the necessary result, "Prof. Todor Kantardjiev explained.

"There are many cases in the Pazardzhik region and the sick are now 255,000 per 10,000 population. The most affected areas are Gabrovo - 201 per 10,000 population, Blagoevgrad - 214 per 10,000 population, Stara Zagora - 234 per 10,000 population. We warned about all of these areas last week, "he said.

According to him, the epidemic is currently developing within controlled limits. "The number of patients in the country for the 2nd week of 2018 is equal to the number in 2017. With the difference that by 2017 we had a tendency to reduce the incidence of influenza and in 2018 we have a tendency to increase" he added.