Today is the most depressing day of the year, called "sad Monday" by the British.

The reason for this is the Christmas-New Year holidays, from which our bodies are tired and the empty bank accounts. The mornings are still very dark and the sun is too weak to regenerate our vitamin D levels.

Calculation of the most depressing day of the year is made in a special form, this year being January 15. Until this day, almost everyone has violated their New Year's promises of change.

The date is calculated using a formula that takes into account factors such as cold and wet weather, debts, days after Christmas, and the general feeling of low motivation.