Today is the Most Depressing Day of the Year

Today is the Most Depressing Day of the Year

Today is the most depressing day of the year, called "sad Monday" by the British.

The reason for this is the Christmas-New Year holidays, from which our bodies are tired and the empty bank accounts. The mornings are still very dark and the sun is too weak to regenerate our vitamin D levels.

Calculation of the most depressing day of the year is made in a special form, this year being January 15. Until this day, almost everyone has violated their New Year's promises of change.

The date is calculated using a formula that takes into account factors such as cold and wet weather, debts, days after Christmas, and the general feeling of low motivation.

