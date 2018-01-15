The Ministry of Health Grants 29,000 For Municipal Hospitals Across the Country

Approximately BGN 28.5 million will be granted from Ministry of Health for activities carried out by municipal hospitals under the Methodology for subsidizing hospitals for 2018.

The amount will finance emergency medical care activities, activities falling outside the scope of compulsory health insurance provided by municipal medical institutions in difficult and / or remote areas of the country; activities related to medical expertise and others.

The number of subsidized medical establishments is expected to exceed 100, ie. over 83% of all municipal medical institutions on the territory of the country.