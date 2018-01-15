Sweden to Make a State Agency for the Psychosocial Protection of the Population
The Swedish government intends to establish a state service to provide psychological protection to the population, said Prime Minister Stefan Leuven.
He explained that modern total defense must be capable of protecting a democratic society from external influences. According to the Prime Minister's explanation, the purpose of psychological defense is to support the will of the population to protect itself and its resistance to external influence and disinformation, as well as the warlike spirit in the conditions of war. According to Prime Minister Leuven, the optimal policy for Sweden is non-adherence to military units.
