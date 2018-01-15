Dimitrov Easily Qualified for the Australian Open's Second Round

The Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak (№226 in the rankings) did not put any pressure on Grigor Dimitrov and the Bulgarian qualified for the second round of the Australian Open Tennis Championship. Earlier this morning, World No. 3 won 6:3, 6:2, 6:1 for just over an hour and a half at the Royal Layer Arena in Melbourne.

His next rival will once again be a tennis player who has passed the qualifiers. It will be set in a match between American Mackenzie McDonald (No. 176 in the World) and Swiss Elias Imer (No. 140) to be played later today.