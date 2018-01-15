The President of Montenegro is Visiting Rumen Radev

On January 15, Montenegrin head Philip Vujanovic will be on a one-day official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev. At the "St. Alexander Nevsky "will be the official ceremony of Vujanovic. He will bring a wreath to the Unknown Soldier's Monument, the presidential press secretary announced.

Two-person meeting between the two presidents will take place in the building of "Dondukov" 2, there will be plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Montenegro. After the talks, Radev and Vujanovic will hold a joint press conference for the media at the Dondukov Emblem Hall. During his visit, the head of state, Mr. Filip Vujanovic, will also meet with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Tsvetka Karayancheva with the National Assembly.

