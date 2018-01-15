There Are no Closed Roads Across the Coutry Due to the Snow
''There is a normal winter environment for all drivers right now. The snow will last until the end of the day. There are no closed roads due to the snow.'' This was stated before the Bulgarian National Television by Eng. Mihail Rashkov from BULGARIAN ROAD ADMINISTRATION (API).
More than 700 snowmobiles were working that night and continue at the moment. Over 130 are only for the Sofia region. The places with snowfall are in Vidin, Montana and partially Vratsa.
