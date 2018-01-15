There Are no Closed Roads Across the Coutry Due to the Snow

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 15, 2018, Monday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: There Are no Closed Roads Across the Coutry Due to the Snow archive

''There is a normal winter environment for all drivers  right now. The snow  will last until the end of the day. There are no closed roads due to the snow.'' This was stated before the Bulgarian National Television by Eng. Mihail Rashkov from BULGARIAN ROAD ADMINISTRATION (API).

More than 700 snowmobiles were working that night and continue at the moment. Over 130 are only for the Sofia region. The places with snowfall are in Vidin, Montana and partially Vratsa.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowfall, machines, Bulgarian Road administration
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria