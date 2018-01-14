Extinct Wild Cattle Aurochs Survived until 13th-14th Century in Bulgaria, Bones from Rusocastro Fortress Show

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | January 14, 2018, Sunday // 20:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Extinct Wild Cattle Aurochs Survived until 13th-14th Century in Bulgaria, Bones from Rusocastro Fortress Show The aurochs seems to have survived in Bulgaria until the 14th century. Photo: Wikipedia

The aurochs, the large species of wild cattle which is the ancestor of today’s domestic cattle, survived in today’s Bulgaria well into the 13th-14th century when it was still hunted for meat, bones recently found in the large fortress Rusocastro in Southeast Bulgaria have demonstrated.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: aurochs, extinct, Rusocastro Fortress, archaeology, archaeologist, archaeologists, excavations, Burgas History Museum, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com, extinction, extinct species
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria