Extinct Wild Cattle Aurochs Survived until 13th-14th Century in Bulgaria, Bones from Rusocastro Fortress Show
The aurochs seems to have survived in Bulgaria until the 14th century. Photo: Wikipedia
The aurochs, the large species of wild cattle which is the ancestor of today’s domestic cattle, survived in today’s Bulgaria well into the 13th-14th century when it was still hunted for meat, bones recently found in the large fortress Rusocastro in Southeast Bulgaria have demonstrated.
