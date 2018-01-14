False Alarm About a Ballistic Missile Scared Hawaii

Society » INCIDENTS | January 14, 2018, Sunday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: False Alarm About a Ballistic Missile Scared Hawaii twitter.com

False alarm for a ballistic missile launch frightened the Hawaiians, the World Agencies have reported. Shortly after 8pm Bulgarian time last night a Hawaiian emergency response officer triggered the alert system. On their mobile phones, islanders received a message saying: "A ballistic missile threat coming to Hawaii. Seek immediate cover. This is not a doctrine. " 38 minutes later, a message was sent explaining that the scare was fake.

Hague's Governor David Ige apologized for the mistake. "What happened is totally unacceptable. Much of our community here was affected by it. I'm sorry for the pain and confusion anyone can have experienced. I am very angry and disappointed because of what happened, "he said, the BNR said.

" I take responsibility for what has happened. My team made a mistake. We are studying the issue to make sure it does not happen again, "said Verne Miyagi of the Hawaiian Emergency Response Agency.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: false, alarm, missile, Hawaii
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria