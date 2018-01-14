The Coldest City in Bulgaria Today is Razgrad
In Razgrad is recorded the lowest temperature in the country this morning - minus 6 degrees. This was announced by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, FOCUS reported.
A temperature of minus 4 degrees is measured in Vratsa, Montana, Shumen and Lovech, Dobrich and Dragoman. Minus 3 degrees was the temperature this morning in Sliven, Stara Zagora, Sofia, Cape Kaliakra, Silistra, Veliko Tarnovo and Pleven. In the mountains the lowest temperature is measured at the peaks, Botev, Musala and Cherni Vrah - minus 13 degrees. Most snow is in Vratsa - 7 cm. 2 cm snow is in Montana and Lovech, 1 cm in Knezha, Razgrad, Cape Kaliakra and Kardjali. In the mountains is the snow cover of Cherni Vrah - 65 cm.
