Shinzo Abe in Bulgaria: Maximum Pressure on Pyongyang

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Bulgarian media that it is necessary to maximize the pressure on North Korea.

"North Korea has to demonstrate conduct in line with its commitment to the destruction of its nuclear and missile arsenal so as to ensure its complete and definitive eradication with possible external control over the process," Abe said, quoted by TASS and FOCUS News Agency.

"In order to force North Korea to change its policy, it is necessary for the international community to reach full agreement and to impose maximum pressure on North Korea. Pyongyang has to offer a dialogue on its own, "he added. Speaking of the provocative rhetoric used by the Pyongyang regime, Abe noted that "this is a typical way for the country to negotiate and to fear a scenario - a rocket attack means to be part of the Pyongyang tune."

"We will not succumb to the threats of North Korea, but we need to carefully analyze the situation to react calmly. In close cooperation with Europe and Bulgaria, with strong pressure from the entire international community, I will do my best to resolve the problem of Pyongyang's nuclear and missile trials, "the Japanese Prime Minister stressed.

Abe today will meet with Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov. Among the topics of the negotiations are the expansion of the trade and economic partnership between Bulgaria and Japan, with an emphasis on the increase of Bulgarian exports, the attraction of Japanese investments and technologies. Bulgaria will acquaint Japanese specialists with the priorities of its presidency of the Council of the EU and will announce its readiness to actively work on expanding the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership. Shinzo Abe is accompanied by a business delegation made up of representatives of more than 30 Japanese companies. Bulgaria is the fourth country Abe will visit during its European tour. He was also in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and after Bulgaria will visit Serbia and Romania.

All the countries that the Japanese Prime Minister visits are important from a Tokyo perspective and its strategic approach to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. With the exception of Estonia, all countries have diplomatic relations with North Korea, and in Sofia and Bucharest there are embassies.