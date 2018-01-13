Yellow Code For Heavy Snowfall Has Been Announced in 8 Regions Across the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 13, 2018, Saturday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Yellow Code For Heavy Snowfall Has Been Announced in 8 Regions Across the Country pixabay.com

Yellow code for heavy snowfall has been announced in 8 regions of the country today, reports NIMH to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The warning code applies to Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Kardzhali districts. 

When the yellow code is declared, the weather is potentially dangerous. NIMH warns people to be careful.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heavy snowfall, yellow code, NIMH
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria