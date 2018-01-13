Yellow Code For Heavy Snowfall Has Been Announced in 8 Regions Across the Country
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 13, 2018, Saturday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Yellow code for heavy snowfall has been announced in 8 regions of the country today, reports NIMH to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The warning code applies to Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Kardzhali districts.
When the yellow code is declared, the weather is potentially dangerous. NIMH warns people to be careful.
- » Tonight is Expected the First Snowfall for 2018
- » More than 40 People Remain Missing after the Mudslides in California
- » Today it will be Cloudy, with Rainfall in Many Parts of Bulgaria
- » There is going to be a Sudden Drop in Temperatures in Bulgaria
- » Hundreds of Rescuers Look for Survivors and Victims after the Muddy Landslides in California
- » A New Earthquake is Registered in Iran
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)