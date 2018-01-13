Flu Epidemic in Pernik

Society » HEALTH | January 13, 2018, Saturday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic in Pernik pixabay.com

The Health Inspection in Pernik has announced a flu epidemic on the territory of Pernik district, which is in force today, the press center of the Ministry of Health announced. Children and females routine checks, hospital visits and prophylactic immunizations are stopped. The directors of the hospitals are ordered to provide extra beds for the internal compartments. 15, 16 and 17 January to be declared as non-school days in the area.

An epidemic was also announced in Plovdiv region. The number of sick people in the districts of Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo and Sofia is also high.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu, epidemic, Pernik
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria