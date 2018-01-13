Flu Epidemic in Pernik

The Health Inspection in Pernik has announced a flu epidemic on the territory of Pernik district, which is in force today, the press center of the Ministry of Health announced. Children and females routine checks, hospital visits and prophylactic immunizations are stopped. The directors of the hospitals are ordered to provide extra beds for the internal compartments. 15, 16 and 17 January to be declared as non-school days in the area.

An epidemic was also announced in Plovdiv region. The number of sick people in the districts of Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo and Sofia is also high.