45-Year-Old Bulgarian Citizen Accused of Bomb Threats in the Capital
The National Palace of the Culture (one of the most important buildings for the meetings scheduled to take place during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU) was evacuated on 12th of January over a bomb threat. After several bomb alerts in the capital the police found the perpetrator.
This is a 45-year-old Bulgarian citizen who is on the territory of an EU country.
''We act with partner offices to establish his location and detention.'' This is what director Ivaylo Ivanov said at a briefing in connection with an established author of malicious calls, a reporter at BGNES reported.
In the last few days, many malicious anonymous phone calls for explosive devices were received on the territory of various sites of Sofia Airport, National Palace of Culture and National Assembly.The man who did it is a 45-year-old Bulgarian citizen who is on the territory of an EU country.
- » Bulgarian President: The EU Must be Even Stronger When the Bulgarian Presidency is Over
- » Policemen Decided to Temporarily Suspend the Protest Actions
- » A MEP Saw a Hint of Sexual Harassment in Our Presidency's Advertising
- » The Ministry of Interior Seeks 511 Criminals with Convictions who are at Large
- » Reuters: Bulgaria Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on Anti-Corruption Law
- » Boyko Borisov: We Have a Solid Focus on the Cohesion Fund Theme