45-Year-Old Bulgarian Citizen Accused of Bomb Threats in the Capital

The National Palace of the Culture (one of the most important buildings for the meetings scheduled to take place during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU) was evacuated on 12th of January over a bomb threat. After several bomb alerts in the capital the police found the perpetrator. 

This is a 45-year-old Bulgarian citizen who is on the territory of an EU country.

''We act with partner offices to establish his location and detention.'' This is what director Ivaylo Ivanov said at a briefing in connection with an established author of malicious calls, a reporter at BGNES reported.

