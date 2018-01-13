Japan will Join NATO's Center for Cyber-defense in Tallinn

Politics » DEFENSE | January 13, 2018, Saturday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Japan will Join NATO's Center for Cyber-defense in Tallinn twitter.com

Japan will join NATO's center for cyber defense in Tallinn, the BNR reported, quoting the France press and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who arrived on a visit to Estonia. It is the first stage of its tour in six Central European countries, including Bulgaria.

Abe is trying to increase support for his firm policy towards North Korea. Despite the recent downturn in South Korea's winter Olympics, the Japanese Prime Minister has again called for pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile program.

"Step by step, we will learn how NATO could be useful to Japan and how much Japan can be beneficial to NATO," Nori Murayama told reporters in Tallinn , a spokesman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

During his European tour, Abe is accompanied by his wife Akieh and representatives of over 30 Japanese companies, the National Radio adds.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, NATO, cyber security, Tallinn
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria