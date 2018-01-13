Japan will join NATO's center for cyber defense in Tallinn, the BNR reported, quoting the France press and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who arrived on a visit to Estonia. It is the first stage of its tour in six Central European countries, including Bulgaria.

Abe is trying to increase support for his firm policy towards North Korea. Despite the recent downturn in South Korea's winter Olympics, the Japanese Prime Minister has again called for pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile program.

"Step by step, we will learn how NATO could be useful to Japan and how much Japan can be beneficial to NATO," Nori Murayama told reporters in Tallinn , a spokesman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

During his European tour, Abe is accompanied by his wife Akieh and representatives of over 30 Japanese companies, the National Radio adds.