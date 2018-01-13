The American Ambassador to Panama Resigned Because of a Dispute with Trump
The US Ambassador to Panama resigned, pointing to disagreements with President Donald Trump's policy.
According to CNN, Ambassador John Feely has filed his application as early as the end of December. This statement by CNN refers to information from Steven Goldstein, Deputy Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs of the United States.
"As a junior foreign official, I have sworn to serve the President and his administration faithfully in an apolitical way, even if I do not agree with certain policies." My instructions clearly stated that if I did not believe in my ability to do so , I will have to resign, the time has come for it, "wrote Feely in his letter.
